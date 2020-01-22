The Obama Administration closed the study of Haynesville Shale formation in far East Texas and Western Louisiana and Barnett Shale formation west of Dallas, to fracking over environmental concerns. The Obama Administration did their fair share of promotion of fracking, so one must assume the environmental risks are high.
It seems that the Trump Administration is pushing for capture and burning of natural gas and oil from these formations. This is easily understood as President Trump does the opposite of anything Obama ever said or accomplished. Seems that 4.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 69 million barrels of crude are at stake and 30 billion gallons of wastewater associated with this development. The U.S. Forest Service recently released a report scrubbing any mention of these climate change effects, which appeared in a previous report. My mathematical training prompted me to calculate the greenhouse gas from the planned development of these two formations. Disregarding escaped methane gas, a definite problem, the natural gas burned would contribute 508 billion pounds of carbon dioxide, or the weight of 44 Great Pyramids of Giza. The crude would contribute 65 billion pounds or five Great Pyramids. The wastewater most likely was the impetus for the Obama Administration’s decision. The potential wastewater pollution from 1⁄15 the volume of Big Horn Reservoir may not concern someone in Montana, but the 573 billion pounds of greenhouse gases should. This may be one of many greenhouse gas producing projects being implemented now.
You have free articles remaining.
Erwin Curry
Missoula