As I opened up The Gazette this Wednesday morning, I was literally stunned to see a very small article at the bottom of the front page regarding 9/11. Instead, there was a story about pheasants.
What was the editor thinking? Evidently not much as far as what the thousands of people that died on that fateful day, nor what it did to our country and to the world.
I think whomever was in charge of the formatting that front page news today owes everyone in this country a sincere apology.
I think many of us will be waiting once/if he/she gets out from hiding under their desk.
You have free articles remaining.
Pray for the victims and their families and our country.
Charles Strand
Miles City