The staff and board of directors of Family Support Network would like to thank the many partnerships, donors and community volunteers who share our vision of having every Montana child in a family home free of abuse and neglect.
Your kindness over this Christmas season has brought much needed joy to the young people and families that we serve. We are again humbled and blessed by your actions. From decorating our office for the holidays, donating food, cleaning our transport vehicles and office spaces, to donating money and providing Christmas gifts for all the children and parents we serve. Your compassion has been a holiday blessing.
All year long, your generosity allows us to support young people and families who are at risk for abuse and neglect with programs like supervised visiting services, home visitation, parent coaching, Nurturing Parenting education, basic needs support and mental health services to young people and families in Yellowstone County and beyond.
There is a sign at Family Support Network (FSN) that states "It is a good day to have a good day." When children and families enter FSN to spend time together, this positive quotation is one of the first things they see. Your continued support shines a special light on this message during the holiday season and all year long.
Our very best to you this holiday season.
Shawn Byrne, MSW
executive director
Billings