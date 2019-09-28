The Land and Water Conservation Fund still awaits full funding. In Montana alone, the LCWF has provided over $600 million for hunting and fishing access, parks, open spaces, historic sites, swimming pools, climbing walls and more. Projects are community-driven by local governments, school districts, state agencies and tribal governments who identify their own priorities and then submit applications for LWCF grants. Failure to fully fund the LWCF will delay many more projects that support local economies and provide needed access to outdoor enthusiasts, including youth, seniors and the mobility-impaired.
Congress finally permanently reauthorized the LWCF earlier this year. Unfortunately, LWCF has not yet received full funding. Sen. Steve Daines is in a position to advocate for LWCF funding, but he’s decided that lip service is enough. He’s not fooling savvy Montanans who expect better from our politicians, especially on no-brainer issues like this one. Consider that a recent poll of western voters found 83% support for reauthorizing and funding the LWCF. Still Sen. Daines seems content to settle for giving partial or no resources to a program that costs taxpayers nothing and supports Montana’s booming outdoor recreation and tourism economies, our rich cultural heritage, and our priceless outdoor way of life. It’s past time for Daines to be a straight-shooter with Montanans. Daines cannot claim to truly support Montana’s public lands and outdoor heritage unless he ensures the LWCF is fully funded before the end of the congressional fiscal year, Sept. 30.
Robin Saha, board president
You have free articles remaining.
Montana Conservation
Voters Education Fund
Missoula