FWP is violating the law

After spending 11 years on a plan to conserve and manage public, wild bison somewhere in Montana, Fish, Wildlife & Parks has released an impact statement/decision to continue the process.
FWP has solicited detailed site-specific proposals from the public, for still more public input and analysis. Now, United Property Owners of Montana, supported by the livestock industry (much more than just ranchers) has sued FWP, claiming the impact statement violated state law. Their arguments are at best weak, some just plain wrong. But the lawsuit likely will delay progress for at least a year, prolonging century-old efforts to restore public, wild bison on what is now the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. It is the largest federal refuge within the historic range of plains bison, and 70% of Montana voters have supported bison restoration there.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Legislature, encouraged by the livestock industry, could permanently outlaw bison restoration in Montana. It is critical that citizens engage elected leaders, candidates, and the media on this issue, lest any future for bison as wildlife in Montana be eliminated. See more at mtwildbison.org.
James Bailey
Belgrade
