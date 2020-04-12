FWP is violating the law

FWP has solicited detailed site-specific proposals from the public, for still more public input and analysis. Now, United Property Owners of Montana, supported by the livestock industry (much more than just ranchers) has sued FWP, claiming the impact statement violated state law. Their arguments are at best weak, some just plain wrong. But the lawsuit likely will delay progress for at least a year, prolonging century-old efforts to restore public, wild bison on what is now the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. It is the largest federal refuge within the historic range of plains bison, and 70% of Montana voters have supported bison restoration there.