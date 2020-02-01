FWP made wrong decision on wild bison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

 It will enable bison advocates of every stripe to submit restoration proposals for FWP to consider and the number of proposals will likely be overwhelming.

 It green lights the CMR Refuge to fulfill its pledge to cooperate with the State of Montana should a decision be made to restore bison as a wildlife species in eastern Montana.

Director Williams’ decision to go forward with bison restoration and kick the can down the road to the next governor is simply wrong. It creates a hostile environment that will result in a boundless battle of wills and endless litigation. It’s a whack-a-mole scenario landowners have experienced before and it’s time for the bison restoration concept to be sent to the dust bin of history.

One should not be surprised to see renewed rural efforts to expand bison ordinances, negative bison easements, county bison resolutions and legislative innovations that address landowner concerns. Locked gates during hunting season and block management withdrawals will also be on the table.

Coming soon will be a significant challenge to the entire suite of bison restoration concepts that are currently in process in Montana. Stay tuned.