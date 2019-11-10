The Madison River is no doubt a special place. Most “special places” in our country, such as national parks, forests, monuments are managed by a set of regulations to ensure they remain unchanged long into the future. Why is it that we have yet to see regulations for the Madison River, a world class Blue Ribbon trout fishery? I’ve heard guides and outfitters claim that they regulate themselves and therefore any regulations mandated by the state are unnecessary, but how can we take that seriously? We don’t allow oil and gas companies to write regulations for drilling on public lands, so why would we allow fishing guides to be the ones who decide the fate of a public river?
Outfitters are also claiming that FWP biologists say the river is fine and regulations are for social reasons only. They are forgetting the next line the biologists have repeatedly said, "we are near a tipping point and overuse of the river will lead to a decline.” To claim social issues aren’t biological issues is like saying climate change isn't happening because of humans and that eventually humans will die from it, but right now we are fine so there’s no need to take action.
Fish and Wildlife Commissioners, please enact regulations on the Madison immediately to ensure it remains the special river that we all love.
Keri Geiser
Big Sky