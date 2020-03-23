Gabbard isn't going anywhere

There are very specific reasons why Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has remained in the Democratic primary race. She is a very smart and qualified individual, as well as a very good political strategist. She will either go in one of two directions: One, she will be Biden's running mate. Or more likely, she understands the inevitable that Biden will lose in a landslide to Trump, and she, Tulsi, will position herself to be the Democratic presidential nominee, in 2024, when term limits require President Trump to say goodbye.
Pete Critelli
Red Lodge