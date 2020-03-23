Gabbard isn't going anywhere

Gabbard isn't going anywhere

{{featured_button_text}}

There are very specific reasons why Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has remained in the Democratic primary race. She is a very smart and qualified individual, as well as a very good political strategist. She will either go in one of two directions: One, she will be Biden's running mate. Or more likely, she understands the inevitable that Biden will lose in a landslide to Trump, and she, Tulsi, will position herself to be the Democratic presidential nominee, in 2024, when term limits require President Trump to say goodbye.

Pete Critelli

Red Lodge

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News