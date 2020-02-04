Garcia's poisonous rhetoric

Garcia's poisonous rhetoric

How the hell have we gotten here when one of our fine legislators advocates the shooting of anyone because their beliefs do not coincide with his own?

He stated he has that right because it’s in the Constitution. I couldn’t find it; maybe it’s in the Bill of Rights. Perhaps it’s a figment of his imagination. Imagine the chagrin if someone wrote that some dumb-ass white guy with a Spanish surname should be dealt with in a like manner. The most disturbing part does not lie with Garcia’s assertion so much as with his political party’s response, with just a slap on the wrist and, “Tch, tch, tch, shame on you, don’t do that again.” There is enough poisonous rhetoric already emanating from both sides of the swamp in D.C. We don’t need it in Billings, nor in our legislature in Helena, nor in Montana.

Dave Swoboda

Billings

