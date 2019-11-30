I was disappointed by the bullying and ignorance exemplified in The Gazette’s Sunday (Nov. 24) editorial. Citizens would be disgusted if the council members treated others publicly with the same level of disrespect and arrogance reflected in the Gazette’s editorial.
Two weeks prior to the Nov. 12 meeting, Councilman Gibbs gave council members copies of his concerns regarding groups that endorsed council and had contracts with the City of Billings. The city manager said he could not assist with preparing draft language as there was a staff retreat. Councilman Gibbs appears to have drafted proposed changes to Billings City Ordinance Conflict of interest, 2-221-220. His stated purpose on Nov. 12 was to see if there was a majority interest in bringing language to the Dec. 2 regular meeting. He noted that the city attorney, Mr. Brooks would have to put in the necessary language to make it an amendment.
Gibbs stated: “This is not an attempt to stop endorsement of any individual or group. This is strictly with entities that we have a partnership with. When we have a partnership with any organization that is trying to frontload this council with the people they want, that is a message to the community that this is not an independent body. … If we vote to bring this in two weeks, we will have more public discourse.”
Councilman Clark clarified that the vote is, “to decide if we bring it back to discuss in two weeks.”
Pamela Ellis
Billings