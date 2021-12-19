Generosity helps Montana Rescue Mission help homeless

Thank you for your generous support of the Montana Rescue Mission over the past year. With your help, homeless men, women, and families have had a place to come for a hot, nourishing meal; clean clothing; a warm, safe shelter; and the hope that is offered when we have opportunities to address the root issues causing homelessness.
We are sincerely grateful for your kindness, generosity, and compassion. Thank you for the positive, life-changing impact you are having on the men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in our community. We are ending homelessness one person at a time. God Bless you and Merry Christmas.
Rev. Matt Lundgren
executive director