I’m sick and tired of individuals not doing a certain job telling the people who do the job they aren’t doing it well — individuals who think running a food business gives them the expertise to run a successful newspaper or vice versa.
I read The Gazette from front to back every morning. I was heartbroken when I read The Gazette was going to have to cut back, assuming that it was going to focus on local news only. So far, the editors have been successful in providing us with news at the international, national, state, and local levels. Tom Lutey's articles on Colstrip and NorthWestern Energy have been especially informative.
As to the police department, I had heard rumblings before that it was not being run well, and so I decided to volunteer and see for myself. You should try it. The officers and staff are overwhelmed with calls and paperwork. And yet, they still send an officer to monthly neighborhood task force meetings to provide us with crime updates and address our concerns. Do you belong to your neighborhood task force? You should. All the good that these officers, staff and chief do for our community and yet some people are saying the police department is corrupt. Why, because a few young officers let their hormones take precedent over their good judgment? They paid the price. Get over it. Would that price have been as severe if The Gazette had not made it public? Did the punishment fit the crime? I don't know. Once again, I wasn't doing the chief's job.
Paula Schilke
Billings