It is apparent that our presidential administration and legislators must seek common ground to solve the current southern border illegal immigration problem. Unfortunately, liberals in Congress are not showing any indication that they believe illegal immigration is a really significant problem and must be resolved sooner rather than later! One can only speculate as to why liberals are unwilling to act. Perhaps it is past time to reject those liberals in the very next election cycle, since it appears to be the only reasonable alternative!
Jerry Haslip
Victor