Most of us have never experienced anything like the current event with the coronavirus. I know I haven't. Quite frankly, I feel discombobulated. It feels like the world is atilt or askew. I am not sure what to do with myself or how to think... so I paused.

I realized that the oversaturation from reading the newspaper and watching the news constantly was not a healthy activity. Yes, it is prudent to be in the know, but enough is enough. So, again I paused.

I started observing the good things happening around me. Grocery stores offering shopping times for our folks most vulnerable. A local dentist inventing face masks for our health care workers. Hand sanitizer being created by a local distillery, restaurants offering takeout and delivery. Teachers parading through the streets with decorated cars to say hello to the children who miss them. This is good stuff.

But what affects me the most is watching the changes in my neighborhood. Families and neighbors coming together. Entire families walking, biking, running. Dogs seem to be a huge benefactor in all this! This is getting back to the basics — home, family, community. What will you do with your time?

Wendy Warren

Billings

