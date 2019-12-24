GFWC (General Federation Women’s Clubs) - Billings Junior Woman’s Club has been active in the Billings community since 1933 when a group of local women organized with goals of supporting the Billings community. Some initial projects were to establish public kindergartens and promote women’s rights. In 1951, 160 members took on the task of raising money for a Yellowstone County Emergency Receiving Hospital to be a temporary residence for abused, abandoned and neglected children in the community.
Over the years, we have partnered and continue to work with and support a variety of community groups and individuals. The club gives out five scholarships to county high school seniors, scholarships for summer arts programs, provides books to children including the Books for Babies program, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit libraries at both hospitals, the Youth Service Center library and more. GFWC/BJWC also support those agencies involved with domestic violence prevention and care, teenage homelessness, ZooMontana and local nature centers.
Many opportunities continue to provide a vision for us to continue our volunteer work.
BJWC would like to thank the Billings community for their dedication and compassion over the years. Working together and using our combined resources, we are creating a strong caring community.
You have free articles remaining.
Sincere thanks to our members, donors and partners.
Marsha Hotchkiss
president, executive committee
Billings