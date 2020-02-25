Gianforte a tool of the outfitters

Sportsmen, be very afraid of Gianforte.

Rep. Greg Gianforte recently told the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association that he has heard “horror stories” about working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. That statement gives every indication what kind of governor he’d be for public hunters.

The first question is, who told Jersey Greg the horror stories? It surely came from outfitters who want every aspect of fish and wildlife management tailored around their profit motives, with the public resource of our fish and wildlife privatized with every move. Log onto the MOGA Facebook page and listen to what Gianforte told the outfitters when he spoke to them. Actually, I bet MOGA has since scrubbed that link or changed parts of it not wanting the public to know how outfitters and Gianforte operate.

Gianforte likely wants permanent shoulder seasons for elk, so those outfitters can hold massive herds of elk and sell big bulls, then have the public come in for the cleanup cull. He also wouldn’t support any limits on fishing outfitters, a group that actually wants to charge the public to use the Madison River.