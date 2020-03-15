Gianforte buys good coverage

This is what money can buy in politics: A huge, private event, complete with an assigned Gazette reporter and photographer, resulting in a front-page above- and below-the-fold full-color announcement of a running mate in The Gazette.

Rep. Greg Gianforte's money managed to buy that event, with The Gazette's coverage, while another candidate for governor, Mike Cooney, got six inches on Page A10 of the black-and-white second-section Local & State to announce his running mate.

Voters, be aware of big money in politics. Will it buy your vote?

Betsy Scanlin

Red Lodge

