I’m writing in support of Greg Gianforte for the Republican nomination for governor.
His support for hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation is real and stems from his family’s experiences in the public lands and wilderness.
He would be the best for restraining the growth of government and keeping taxes low.
He has been proven to care about the best education for every child. He has put money and time into programs that educate and train those in the state with the least advantages.
He will be a strong advocate for life and Second Amendment rights.
His management experience makes him the best person to lead and reform the state administration.
Please join me in voting for Greg Gianforte in the June Republican primary election and again in the fall general election.
Rep. Tom Burnett, HD 67
Bozeman