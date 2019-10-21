So, welfare rancher, Wylie Galt wants to lecture us about he and Jersey Greg Gianforte’s “Montana values.” Let’s take a look at what these two stand for, and the disaster they would be if they run the state.
The Galt family has taken more than $7 million in federal agricultural subsidies (https://bit.ly/2mBawTq), then blocks the public from its land and waters. They even sued to attack our stream access law. Gianforte did the same when he sued Montana FWP to block off a fishing access site. Birds of a feather. Would you want him holding the veto pen over our stream access law?
Galt pushes for massive tax cuts for the wealthy. And it’s no surprise that Gianforte voted for the President Trump tax scam. It showered its benefits on billionaires like himself while working people got an extra $10 per paycheck, and blew a massive $1.8 trillion hole in the federal deficit. How do Galt and Gianforte think that government trough that they belly up to every year gets filled?
If this bunch ran Montana, it would be a disaster for our state budget and lead to the end of our public access, our public elk, and our treasured outdoor traditions we've known and enjoyed for generations. Those aren’t the Montana values I know.
Fred Holland
Laurel