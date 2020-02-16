Gianforte gunning for endangered species

Native Californian, Rep. Greg Gianforte, on Jan. 30, gave a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives introducing a bill calling for Less Imprecision in Species Treatment Act of 2020. Essentially, he wants to grant states more power via Fish and Wildlife service in the listing and delisting process of Endangered Species.
Can you imagine what would happen if Montana’s top landowners like Texas oil barons, the Wilkes Brothers, were able to influence listing and delisting of Endangered Species? Not only would they continue to trap massive elk herds on their land, solely for hunting, but they would figure out a way to trap grizzly bears.
For a Californian like Gianforte, though, fear of wild things is something native Montanans just don’t understand. Despite the chances of a grizzly attack being approximately 1 in 2.1 million, Greg is scared. His irrational fears were evident when he blindly lied to other members of Congress stating, “Parents told us how they put bars on their windows because the grizzly bears were looking in their children’s bedrooms.”
I have never seen a home in Montana with bars on it, like I have in California. Unlike Greg, we don’t live in fear of the bears that are our neighbors. He does not speak for Montanans when he leaps from that statement to, “At the point bears view children as a food source, we need to make changes.”
Montana is scary, Greg, and if it makes you feel safer, go ahead and put bars on your home. Better yet, move back to California where your house will already have bars installed.
Andre Zollars
Bozeman