Rep. Greg Gianforte keeps getting the most rabid, right-wing members of the Legislature to send in letters to convince us of his “Montana values.” It says a lot that he hides from Montanans, since most everyone who meets Gianforte decides within minutes they don't like him and they’d never vote for him.
But even more important, what would Montana look like under Gov. Gianforte? He’d slash funding for our public schools so he could direct it to his private school where he discriminates against disabled kids. He’d support massive tax cuts for himself and other millionaires and corporations, blowing up the state budget and requiring huge cuts to essential services. He’d get rid of health care for thousands of Montanans, and lead to the closure of many rural hospitals with it.
Then there’s our public lands and wildlife. Gianforte would support private hunting tags to make it exclusive for the rich like himself at the expense of the ordinary Montana public. And of course, we remember when he sued Montana FWP to eliminate a fishing access site by his house. Why would we trust Jersey Greg with the veto pen for our stream access law? Remember he aligns himself with the outfitters, the Wilks brothers, and the Galts.
That would only be the start of it. Take a hard look at Gianforte’s actions, and you won’t recognize the Montana we all know or any semblance of our Montana values. As in the past, Gianforte will buy the Montana GOP nomination to run again as governor. A leopard does not change its spots.
Austin Turley
Molt