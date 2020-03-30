Gianforte helps rural Montana

No one could have anticipated the drastic changes that have taken place in our lives during the past two weeks. We don’t know how long our lives will be disrupted and what long-term changes will become the new normal. But I do find peace in knowing that we have a strong leader in Rep. Greg Gianforte representing all Montanan’s in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Gianforte announced that telehealth services were expanded to combat the coronavirus pandemic. This is a critical service for rural Montanans who sometimes live hours away from doctors and specialists. In early February, Gianforte along with Rep. Eshoo (D-Calif.) together introduced legislation to expand this now critical service throughout the country.

It is this sort of foresight, and a willingness to work with whoever it takes to get the job done, that we all should look for in a governor. Our national and state economy will surely take a major hit in the weeks and months to come. Greg Gianforte has the experience to steer our state through the difficult times that lie ahead. Please join me in supporting Greg Gianforte as our next Montana governor.

Edward Walker

Billings

