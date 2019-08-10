Recently, the United States' House voted to pass a bill that includes protections for Title X, the nation’s program for affordable birth control and reproductive health care. Rep. Greg Gianforte voted against it. Make no mistake — Gianforte’s actions are extreme. Time and time again, Gianforte has sought to restrict access to the care that Montanans like myself depend upon.
I have been receiving care at Planned Parenthood since I was 19. At Planned Parenthood, not only have I been able to receive compassionate, high-quality care via annual exams, birth control, and STI screenings, but thanks to Title X, it has always been at little to no cost. Title X has made health care more accessible for me, and I am not alone. Thousands of Montanans rely on Title X to get the care they need. Forty-five percent of folks who rely on Title X for affordable health care in Montana receive care at Planned Parenthood.
Montanans deserve a congressperson who will fight for reproductive rights, health care and access — and that’s not Gianforte.
Julia Maxon
Billings