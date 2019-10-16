For four terms I served at the Montana Legislature representing HD 36. One thing has become obvious; conservative legislation can be vetoed by a liberal governor. For eight years there has been conservative legislation passed by the House and Senate, but the measures were dead on arrival at the governor’s desk. In 2020 we are going to have the best opportunity we’ve had in 16 years to take back the governor’s office, and it’s with Congressman Greg Gianforte as our nominee.
Gianforte was endorsed by the Susan B. Anthony List Foundation for his defense of unborn children. An avid sportsman, protecting our Second Amendment rights is important to Gianforte. He is a strong proponent of ensuring access to public lands. He’s also been a strong supporter of the president and has a great relationship with him. He has done this through the recent tax cuts, which have been amazing to our national economy. He wants to apply these principles at home in Montana. Lowering taxes will improve the lives of Montanans.
Montana needs conservative leadership in the governor’s office. Someone who will work with our Legislature and has a background to help our economy grow. Republicans are in the best position we’ve been in to take back the governor’s office, and we can’t waste this opportunity by not putting our strongest candidate forward. Greg Gianforte is that candidate. That’s why I am proud to support him and look forward to him being our governor.
You have free articles remaining.
Alan Doane
Bloomfield