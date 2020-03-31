Gianforte should follow his own advice

While observing social distancing protocol yesterday amid reports of the horrendous mess the White House has made of COVID-19 preparations, I saw Rep. Greg Gianforte’s campaign ad for Montana governor.

It contained the vapid Republican slogan that since Greg is a former job creator in Bozeman he should therefore be Montana governor, with the implication that businessmen are automatically good governors, despite Republican orthodoxy since 1980 that government is an unnecessary drag on growth. How’s that anti-government philosophy working now for the private sector? Should we elect a businessman to Montana’s chief post when the folly of such action with our current president is so clearly evident?

Why does Gianforte want to answer to the public when something as politically ordinary as being questioned by a reporter caused him to erupt in rage and commit assault? As a CEO, Gianforte could operate with fewer constraints and respond to different stakeholders than all the citizens of Montana. He should emulate his own campaign ad and employ his claimed private sector expertise to re-enter Montana’s economy, perhaps running a medical technology company. Except that would demand respect for science from someone who promoted such quackery as gay conversion therapy and a creationism museum in Glendive that asserts dinosaurs may have lived 4,300 years ago.