Although this past legislative session was my first in Helena, I have been involved in Republican politics in Montana for some time now. My experience in the legislature has reaffirmed what we already knew; change is well overdue in the governor’s office. Despite having majorities in both chambers, Republicans are held hostage to a liberal governor. A liberal governor who has done little to grow our economy, little to fight the drug epidemic destroying our communities, and allowed our state government to become bloated with bureaucracy.
Montanans have been negatively impacted by these liberal policies, and we can’t afford one more term of Democratic control in Helena. With the primary election right around the corner, everyone is asking themselves who should take up this mantle. I have already answered this question for myself. Congressman Greg Gianforte is the only logical choice.
We know Gianforte has shown himself to be a great conservative. He will defend our liberties, protect the Second Amendment, and support the reduction of government. Not only is he exactly what we need in our next governor, he’s the strongest candidate in the race. That’s why, with the stakes so high, Gianforte is our best choice.
You have free articles remaining.
Rhonda Knudsen
Culbertson