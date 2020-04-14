Gianforte will make Montana even better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republicans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming election. There are many impressive candidates on the ballot who have been great public servants, and want to go on to do even better things for the people of Montana. One of those candidates is Rep. Greg Gianforte in the governor’s race.

We all know Gianforte’s background as a successful businessman. He is exactly what the business community has needed in Helena for a long time — an ally in the governor’s office. Gianforte knows that if we can get government out of the way of business, Montana will have a thriving economy, and our children won’t have to leave home to find good opportunities.

Gianforte also knows that we need to invest in our future by providing a quality education for our children. Gianforte has been a longtime supporter of career and technical education for Montana kids. Gianforte believes that every student should have the opportunity to explore the many career paths available enabling them to secure a successful and fulfilling future.

I am looking forward to a Gianforte/Juras administration in the governor’s office, not only because of what they will provide for our children, but for all Montanans!

Sue Vinton

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0