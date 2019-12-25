Reflecting on this past year, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for every donation that came through our doors. Thanks to the passionate community members and volunteer leaders who have come together, we were able to provide funds to Billings Clinic that maintain the stability of our superior programs, expand services and provide comfort to thousands of patients and their families.
While it is amazing to look at the impact each gift has on our organization, I can’t help but think of each individual supporter who invests their time and resources with us. Every dollar and every minute given contributes to our mission of advancing excellence in health care, education and research. Your generosity truly makes a difference to those we serve. Thank you.
Amberly Pahut
senior director of philanthropy
Billings