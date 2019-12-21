Give and take. This is my ethos for the holidays, but it might not be what you are thinking.
Every year, I’m given all sorts of miscellaneous items that I won’t use or eat. I take a moment to be thankful to be so loved and then, I turn right around and take them all to someone who truly could use them.
Tins of fudge, bags of caramel and cheesy corn, cookies, mini-holiday candy bars, peppermint sticks, snack mix, coffee gift cards, hats, scarves, throw blankets, stickers and lip gloss. All of it goes into my car or backpack and is given away promptly to folks on the corner, sleeping in doorways, to our local at-risk-youth drop in center, homeless shelters and foster homes. It’s easy and fun actually.
There’s nothing like walking past folks who clearly need a break and saying “happy holidays” and handing them some holiday food stuff or garb. Drop, smile, wave and go. No need for a long conversation and I’ve just found a home for all of the things that I have no use for but to others, really make a difference in their lives.
You have free articles remaining.
Give and take. Take all those random holiday presents to someone who truly needs/would like them and give yourself a new “reason for the season.”
Joyce Bonvillain
Billings