Go to all mail-in ballots

Despite the coronavirus epidemic I feel we must still maintain our election process. That is why I am writing and advocating mail in ballots to those states that do not have that option available. No more polling places, mail-in only.

This is the only way to maintain fairness with our election process since some polls did not open with this last round of primaries and many people do not feel safe going to the polls or are not allowed because of isolation mandates.

I feel that it is imperative that this process be started very soon. For those that feel the same way, I urge you to contact your legislators and governor to let them know that this is what you would like.

I am from a rural area in Washington state and mail in voting has worked very well. My plan is to write every governor of the 46 states that do not have all mail-in ballots and appeal to them to make this change before the election in November.

This is so important.

Pearl Cherrington

Twisp, Wash.

