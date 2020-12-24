Editor’s note: The pandemic has stolen much from us this year. Good riddance to 2020.

But, two things the virus couldn’t ruin are goodwill and gratitude. When life this year started getting as rough as it has in 100 years, people stepped up, from big businesses to the humblest of individuals. Through it all, we’ve taken care of each other.

People donated some of their limited money to pet shelters. Tumbleweed, a program helping runaways, used donations to prepare and deliver more than 600 food boxes. Family Service used donations to help hundreds of people pay rent and keep their homes warm. The Alberta Bair Theater had to go dark because of COVID, but with donated money a few dedicated employees managed the landmark’s historic renovation anyway. And, there are other stories of volunteers cleaning and maintaining parks, and volunteers from groups like United Campus Ministry who made themselves more available than ever to pastor those whose faith has been sorely tested by this pandemic.

All of these acts of service and kindness were offered without expectation of being thanked. But, they’re being thanked anyway, with several pages here devoted entirely to thank-you letters. Many of the letters also offer ways we all can continue taking care of each other.