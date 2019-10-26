When I was a Republican, many years ago, Republicans were highly educated, financially astute and shrewd decision makers. They were individuals who followed their hearts and employed ethics, empathy and benevolence in their rapport with everybody.
Nowadays, some Republicans find themselves ensnared by groupthink and religious hypocrisy. They have turned a blind eye to the sophomoric shenanigans of their false prophet whose malicious persona is as plain as the whites of his eyes and the orange of his hair. (He has ruined Creamsicles for me.)
It is encouraging to observe Republican congresspersons uniting with their Democrat counterparts in their condemnation of Trump’s inane decision to trumpet the retreat of American forces, deserting our allies, the Kurds, who fought side-by-side with Americans in our battle against ISIS.
Our acting president’s mindless decision cost thousands of Kurdish lives as the barbaric Turks slaughtered civilians including children.
The Republican adults had left the room to attend the impeachment hearings as per the duties of various committees they are on, when some of their misguided colleagues stormed the chambers where the impeachment hearings were in session and rudely interrupted the proceedings.
When Richard Nixon was confronted with the fact that he was guilty of obstruction of justice, he was given the choice of impeachment or resignation, he chose to resign and spare the nation the agony of the impeachment process. Nixon was a lawyer and he knew he had been caught and foresaw his future. Nixon was very intelligent (he read books).
Lynn Leroy Arney
Absarokee