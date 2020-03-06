GOP has abandoned the people

President Donald Trump has once again revealed his aversion to the truth by muzzling people in his administration who are in charge of monitoring the nation's health. He apparently has required of these people to channel all communications regarding the coronavirus through him.

He seems concerned that such information not "correctly managed" could damage his reelection hopes most especially by damaging the nation's economy and stock market which he views as primary strengths of his reputation as president thus far. It seems obvious that he values higher his own political ambitions over concern about the health of his nation's people.

He seems ignorant and disdainful of the scientific community which should be no comfort to us at all. If he would simply admit his ignorance of the issues involved and empower the scientific community to assess and prepare for such a threat we would be much better served. But rather, he continues with his usual bluster and boastfulness seemingly fearful that others might see through his facade.

The only thing more disgusting is his bloc of Republican lawmakers who enable a perpetuation of his corruptness.