If President Trump isn't guilty of all the lies and false statements he makes, why does he refuse to let the government employees testify openly in the House?
Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte should be more concerned in protecting the Constitution of the United States rather than protecting Trump and not being so worried about getting re-elected to the Senate or to the governor’s office.
Neither of them have any backbone along with some Republicans to stand up to Trump.
When Trump tells them to jump, they ask, "How high?"
They are afraid of Trump and not getting re-elected.
We need to elect more senators and House members who are interested in protecting the Constitution more than than protecting Trump.
Republican congressmen and women took an oath of office, but somewhere along the line they forgot what the oath of office stands for.
Roland Kuneff
Billings