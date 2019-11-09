It is time for Rep. Gianforte and Sen. Daines to man-up and put country and our Constitution above toxic party politics during this impeachment process.
We pay them to make informed decisions, rather than pre-judged ones. Look at the facts and then make an informed decision. This is what we pay them to do.
If we wanted someone with herd mentality, we could get sheep. Remember this when you vote in 2020.
Elaine Bauer
Billings