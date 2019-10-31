The Executive Board of Yellowstone County Republican Women urge everyone to vote. We would also highly recommend Pam Purinton for city council member, Ward 4. Our group has grown over the past eight years due to her outreach into the community, relationship-building skills, organizational skills and, especially, her leadership skills.
For several years she has insisted on featuring many of the nonprofits in Billings at the annual Christmas party as well as the monthly meetings. She has brought attention to Dog Tag Buddies, The Phoenix Recovery Program, Operation Underground Railroad, the treatment court for veterans (CAMO), Big Hearts Under the Big Sky and the American Legion. She also leads us to seek the truth about all candidates so voters can make informed decisions.
We are very concerned about the association of her opponent with the most liberal groups in the city and the state, having received endorsements and money from some of those. Billings needs a council member who will stand up to the tax and spend candidate. Therefore, we ask that you vote for Pam Purinton, Ward 4 City Council when you receive your mail-in ballot after Oct. 18. Ballots are due Nov. 5.
Cherie Caverly
Billings