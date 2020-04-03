Government is doing a fantastic job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to say thank you to all of our hard-working Montanans. The medical professionals, the grocery personal, delivery and truck drivers are doing a fantastic job.

The letter carriers of Montana, and the country, are out delivering a sense of normalcy six days a week in these uncertain times.

Gov. Steve Bullock made the right decision in allowing an all-mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election. We should be able to vote at home for all elections.

All of these people are making sacrifices so we can maintain our way of life. Stay safe!

Julie Quilliam

Great Falls

