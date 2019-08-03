The GOP primary for Montana governor will be the most contentious probably ever. And it’s fueled by money and power. There are some things people may not be aware of, but it all started back before 2018. The Montana GOP needed an opponent to take on Sen. Jon Tester. Zinke, Gianforte and Daines were back in D.C. That left one person, Tim Fox. The GOP elite begged Fox to challenge Tester — why? No opponent for Gianforte in 2020 in the governor's race. Gianforte has been on the ballot every race since 2016.
He’s spent $20 million so far and will do more against AG Fox but they won’t tell you the whole story. You will hear that Fox supports Obamacare because he sided with 16 attorneys general in a lawsuit. What they fail to mention is Fox believes that you shouldn’t kick people off of their insurance for having pre-existing conditions. So, Gianforte, and his party had the House, Senate and White House and failed to overturn the health care law. So why is he criticizing AG Fox when he didn’t do what he said he would?
Gianforte and his proponents will put out polls suggesting that he is the only winner and Fox doesn’t stand a chance. Don’t let those fool you. They do this to get you to think that Gianforte is our only shot at the governor seat in the general, not true. Any of the three GOP candidates can defeat Cooney, Gianforte just wants the mansion badly enough he’s willing to spend whatever money he has to in order to win.
Tony Hackett
Bozeman