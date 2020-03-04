Great advice from high school

When I was in high school, almost 50 years ago, we learned in archery to stand firm and focus on the target, aiming our arrows at the center bullseye. And then in track, we were trained to focus on the goal line, and to not pay attention to our fellow runners by looking to the left or right because it could cause us to break stride and risk being discouraged by who was coming up behind us, or possibly even passing us up along the way.

I think it's high time our presidential candidates (including our current Commander in Chief) also follow the advice and training of Mrs. Olson, my high school physical education teacher — in both archery (stop aiming their arrows at one another — by focusing on their target, for example, the office of president) and running their race as well, by not giving their time and energy to their fellow running mates, by looking to the left or the right, or worrying about who's coming up alongside them in their own lane or possibly going to take the lead, with their own agendas and platforms.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'm much older now than the teenage days of my youth and feel it's high time our candidates grow up as well. It's really not about age, but about maturity.

Lindie Gibson

Livingston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0