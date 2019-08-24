I recently spent nine days at the Billings Clinic where I was in ICU for five days and the general hospital for four more. I arrived by chopper from Sheridan Memorial ER on July 13, and was discharged on July 22. My condition was serious enough to require being put into a coma for two days to give me the best chance of survival, a very long shot according to the admitting ICU doctor. And yet, three days after being brought back to consciousness, I was transferred to a regular room. I can attribute much of the reason to the highly competent and intense care I received from the staff there (I’m sure prayers from my church family played a part as well).
One day as I walked a lap around the fourth floor I noticed a form that patients could fill out selecting an individual caregiver for outstanding performance. I returned to my room and began to consider who I would select. After much thought I decided I could not do it, the standard of excellence was too consistent: Every one of the 30 or so staff who had helped me were extraordinary! I could not pick just one, so I decided to write this and let them all know how much I appreciate their efforts to restoring me to health.
So if you ever find yourself at the Billings Clinic, be confident that you will receive the absolute best care possible!
A hearty thanks also to the wonderful care I received at the Sheridan Memorial ER diagnosing my condition(s) and prepping me for transport!
Austin J. Goodrich
Sheridan, Wyo.