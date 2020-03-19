Greedy, heartless hoarding has to stop

I am heartily disgusted by the greedy, heartless hoarding happening in our own community. Some people are acting like the zombie apocalypse is here! For Pete’s sake!

Who needs a pallet of toilet paper to tide them through the next few weeks? A friend who worked at a grocery store reported an incident where a man loaded his cart with all the toilet paper on the shelves, and when approached by a woman asking if she could have just one package, refused her. If people keep this up, creating artificial shortages, you can bet prices will go up. Do any of you remember the rations books of World War II? Maybe our politicians should consider that instead of stirring up the panic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am tired of the meanness that has permeated our society, with everyone thinking only of themselves. "You shall reap what you sow," or if you don't believe the Bible, just think karma. In any case, I am interested in what's going to happen to a lot of these hoarders when their credit cards come due, and they can't pay them because no one will pay them for the supplies they squirreled away at everyone else's expense. The manufacturers are still working, trucks and trains are still running, and supplies will keep coming. Your greed will devour you.

Marilyn Franklin

Billings

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0