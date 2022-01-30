Guest opinion: Some questions about private management of MetraPark

• The big equipment is owned by the county. Will the private management company rent the equipment at a standard rate and provide maintenance for said equipment and a capital fund to replace that equipment at appropriate cycles?

• Will the taxpayers be responsible for the capital costs and upkeep on the facility and grounds? The buildings and grounds are county owned. What kind of a bond will be required to ensure the public that if this experiment fails the taxpayers will not be left holding the bag?

• Will bonding be in place to ensure the taxpayer is protected?

• What assurances do our food and beverage vendors have that their contracts and percentages will be honored?

• The booking contract already signed with Oak View Group has no appropriate escape clause, only a material breach can cancel it. If things do not go as planned with the next contract, will the commissioners require a 30-day notification of cancellation from either party in the contract?

My fellow commissioners have said this will still provide local control. That statement can only be accurate if the local control is prepared to provide funding for each request for reduced costs.