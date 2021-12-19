Guest opinion: Why recall county commissioner Don Jones? He broke the law

The United States of America is a Constitutional Republic that is governed by the rule of law. When elected officials break the law, it is the duty of the citizens to call them to task. If we want to preserve our great country, then citizens must take the personal risk of getting involved and stop the abuse.

The recall issue with Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones is not about whether the Metra is managed publicly or privately; it is about Jones and Denis Pitman holding illegal meetings in secret to keep the facts and decision-making process details secret from the citizens. A quorum of two commissioners privately discussing business is a violation of 2-3-202 & 3 of the Montana Code.

How did I get involved? On Oct.14, I went to Dickey’s Barbecue alone to have a quiet lunch after a hectic morning. Don Jones, proprietor of Dickey's and someone I have known for years, came over and sat at my table. Don stated: I am going to drop a bomb on the Metra. He explained how he had done research after traveling to several sites and stated that the privatization of the Metra is the only course of action to save the taxpayers money. I was taken aback by his gusto and determination. Don, what do the other commissioners think about this idea?