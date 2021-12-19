Guest opinion: Why recall county commissioner Don Jones? He broke the law

The United States of America is a Constitutional Republic that is governed by the rule of law. When elected officials break the law, it is the duty of the citizens to call them to task. If we want to preserve our great country, then citizens must take the personal risk of getting involved and stop the abuse.
The recall issue with Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones is not about whether the Metra is managed publicly or privately; it is about Jones and Denis Pitman holding illegal meetings in secret to keep the facts and decision-making process details secret from the citizens. A quorum of two commissioners privately discussing business is a violation of 2-3-202 & 3 of the Montana Code.
How did I get involved? On Oct.14, I went to Dickey’s Barbecue alone to have a quiet lunch after a hectic morning. Don Jones, proprietor of Dickey's and someone I have known for years, came over and sat at my table. Don stated: I am going to drop a bomb on the Metra. He explained how he had done research after traveling to several sites and stated that the privatization of the Metra is the only course of action to save the taxpayers money. I was taken aback by his gusto and determination. Don, what do the other commissioners think about this idea?
Don said he had talked to Pitman, and Pitman supports his proposal. What is John Ostlund’s view? Don stated, “John does not know about my proposal, but I am sure when he finds out he will be against it. Remember, Denis and I are a majority.” I said wow! You had better tread lightly. I finished eating and left. As I was departing, Don stated that this will save county taxpayers $2 million when it is private and that is his fiduciary duty and what he was elected to do.
Later in the afternoon, I called commissioner Ostlund and conveyed Don’s message to him. John said Don has lots of ideas, but I should not worry about it and he was dismissive.
I went to two hearings held by the county commissioners and testified at both. The first hearing I recommended that the commissioners do as they did when Bill Chiesa died; hire an independent outside company to analyze the current management and financial impacts of public versus private management. Don stated in the hearing that he did not need a third party to tell him what to do. It was his job to make the decision.
I also attended the second hearing, and the bulk of the testimony was the same as the first. Get independent facts and information before a decision is made. The crowd was resistant to change from the current system. I testified and promised Don Jones that if the commissioners did not get an independent company to gather the facts and financial information and present it to the public, I would file a recall petition.
People ask, why did you not file a recall petition on Denis Pitman, too? Don Jones came to Denis with this scheme. Pitman is up for re-election this coming year. Why incur the extra expense? Pitman’s vote for the motion was his duty as a county commissioner. I believe when we get into district court, Denis Pitman under oath will testify that privatization of the Metra was Don Jones’ scheme, not his.
My mother raised me to stand up for what is right and be counted, regardless of the costs. If we are going to preserve our freedom, we must stand and be counted.
Martin Connell is a Billings-based financial consultant and developer. He said Friday the recall petition has so far gathered 10,000 signatures.