I am confused and bothered by the inconsistency between the immediate action taken by states to put restrictions on vaping products while refusing to put any restrictions on the use of guns. So far, 33 people have died from vaping while approximately 100 people per day die from guns. Why are the people who use guns more sacrosanct than the people who vape?
No one can kill another by vaping, but many are dead from gun use through suicide, accidents and violence of all kinds. Some of the victims of guns are also minors so trying to protect them is not an issue concerning the use of guns, but seems to be very important when it comes to vaping. Is it too much to ask our values and laws to have some consistency in terms of who we protect?
Margaret English
Billings