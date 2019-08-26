The Gun Violence Archive keeps track of all gun violence in the U.S. each year. They claimed on Aug. 5 there had been 255 mass shootings in the U.S. this year. That would be more than one mass shooting per day, which stretches my imagination and makes me realize we are a pretty violent country.
But there is one of those horrible mass shootings that created a whole new perspective for me because of the numbers. Those numbers are 9, 27 and 30. The mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, is unique in that the police were there in force the second it started. They didn’t have to be called. The response time at this shooting was as fast as is humanly possible. Yet nine people were killed, 27 people were wounded and it took less than 30 seconds for police to kill the shooter.
This incredible amount of destruction and loss of life in less than 30 seconds reminded me of a conversation I had a couple of months ago about mass shooting with my best friend. During the conversation he confided in me that the leadership at his church had discussed these types of assaults and decided to take action. They erected those planter type barricades at the church entrance and have armed parishioners at each service. I found it shocking that you needed armed guards while practicing your faith in Billings. Now I’m not sure even these measures can avert a mass casualty short of an assault weapons ban.
Art Foeste
Billings