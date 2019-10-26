While Halloween can be fun, it also brings unfortunate stereotypes. Specifically, mental health disorders are often depicted in inappropriate and cruel ways, further stigmatizing people with the disease rather than encouraging compassion and care.
This year’s Moss Mansion Halloween theater and maze event is an example of how good intentions can have unintended consequences. The website event description reads, “Inside the Asylum for the Criminally Insane, your role is critical in maintaining a safe environment for our staff and patients … as you navigate this horror theater.” In a Billings Gazette photo published Oct. 17, an actor portraying a mentally ill patient is locked in a cage. A photo caption reads, “A 'doctor' attempts to calm an insane patient during a tour of the Moss Mansion Thursday, Oct. 17, in Billings.”
It’s a fact that Montana has the highest rate of suicide in the nation. In addition, our “cowboy-up” nature often makes it difficult for people experiencing anxiety, depression or other mental health disorders to talk about their feelings due to fear of being labeled or judged.
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley, comprised of mental health professionals, public health staff, and especially passionate volunteers, wants to ensure that event themes like this one are a thing of the past. By bringing awareness to this issue and engaging in conversation, we hope next year’s Moss Mansion Halloween event will be one that is without unintended consequences.
Nathan Stahley, chair
Suicide Prevention Coalition
of Yellowstone Valley
Billings