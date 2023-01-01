I want to give a big thank you to all the volunteers, tree sponsors, event sponsors, and all the people who attended the Festival of Trees 2022.

The Gala attracted over 350 supporters and we all had a great time! The 34 decorated trees went to the high bidder, but many trees found a home such as the Billings Library, Family Tree Nurturing Center and offices around town. Thank you to those generous bidders. We had a Kevin Red Star painting and a beautiful Kira Fercho painting along with a lot of art pieces from wonderful artists around our area! Thank you for your generous gift.

Thanks to all the Exchange Clubs for their support! Their mission to "Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect" has been a great support for the Family Tree Nurturing Center.

The Family Tree Nurturing Center has been in existence for the last 38 years. We have made a big difference in the lives of many families.

As the new year approaches we are asking for the community assistance. If you know of a family needing parenting classes, respite services or support, give the Family Tree Nurturing Center a call, 406-252-9799.

Help us stop the abuse before it ever happens.

Happy New Year from the Family Tree Nurturing Center!

Bill Kennedy

Billings