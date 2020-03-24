Harada should be removed

Ashley Harada has done lasting harm to and continues to damage the integrity of the Yellowstone County District Court, as long as she sits on the bench. She violated the most basic tenants of being a judge when she accepted, then touted the endorsement of the Yellowstone County Republicans. Even the most plain reading of the law, something we would hope judges are capable of doing, illustrates this action is unacceptable.

Beyond just this, when questioned on the matter, Harada was dismissive and filled with excuses as to why her conduct was acceptable. It clearly is not and when lay people can demonstrate more nuanced knowledge of the law than a judge the integrated or the court has been harmed.

Harada also exaggerated her legal experience, and should we be endorsing our judges to bend the truth to the public that entrusts these judges with upholding the law? Beyond this, Harada's demonstrated partiality in the political realm raises doubts about her impartiality within the court as well.