Ashley Harada has done lasting harm to and continues to damage the integrity of the Yellowstone County District Court, as long as she sits on the bench. She violated the most basic tenants of being a judge when she accepted, then touted the endorsement of the Yellowstone County Republicans. Even the most plain reading of the law, something we would hope judges are capable of doing, illustrates this action is unacceptable.
Beyond just this, when questioned on the matter, Harada was dismissive and filled with excuses as to why her conduct was acceptable. It clearly is not and when lay people can demonstrate more nuanced knowledge of the law than a judge the integrated or the court has been harmed.
You have free articles remaining.
Harada also exaggerated her legal experience, and should we be endorsing our judges to bend the truth to the public that entrusts these judges with upholding the law? Beyond this, Harada's demonstrated partiality in the political realm raises doubts about her impartiality within the court as well.
Finally, the extreme lengths Harada went to sabotage a former employee are astounding. The average citizen would expect better of a high school student. This behavior from a sitting judge is offensive and sickening. If we can't trust Harada to leave a personal dislike a person at the termination of their business relationship, how can the public have any faith in her ability to leave her pettiness at the door of her courtroom? For all of these reasons, Harada should be removed.
Daniel Johnson
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!