Health care is not affordable

For many years I have been on the receiving end of Medicaid Expansion. At the end of January I got a devastating blow that I no longer will qualify. Imagine if you will, the sheer shock and panic I experienced. I was and am not prepared for this gale force of circumstances.

For once in my life I was rendered ineffable to comprehend this turn of events. By my having to work five adult group homes that I am put in the position of having made too much money, which is preposterous. I barely eke out a living and certainly don’t live above my means. I do very little besides work and co-exist.

I went down to the Office of Public Assistance and expostulated my case to no avail. To add insult to injury I am 60 years old, five years before Medicare and too young for early retirement. Even if that were an option, my monthly income wouldn't leave much wiggle room. My hand is forced to get on Marketplace insurance with a premium and a $7,000 deductible! I am thrown into a tailspin.

