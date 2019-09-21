After my legislation to address surprise medical billing was unfortunately shelved earlier this year, I am quite pleased to see Congress working to advance a common-sense, bipartisan solution that ends this unfair practice at the national level.
As our elected officials in Washington debate this issue, it is critical they pass the most effective means by which to protect patients from being drawn into lengthy, heated payment disputes between their insurers and medical providers. That should be one that ends surprise billing without threatening access or affordability for any patients.
Unfortunately, one recommended solution known as benchmarking — which would permit the government to set out-of-network physician payments — could have the unfortunate, unintended consequence of threatening access to care for some of our state’s most vulnerable patient groups.
By setting artificially lower rates based on insurers’ in-network averages, which themselves are highly discounted, a benchmarking approach would transfer significant losses onto hospitals and emergency rooms. Especially in our many rural communities, that could endanger these facilities, threatening access and affordability for patients who already face high barriers to care.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead, Congress should focus on passing a solution that includes the fair, transparent Independent Dispute Resolution process. IDR would allow insurance companies and health care providers to negotiate out-of-network payments under the supervision of an impartial, third-party mediator.
Montana’s entire congressional delegation should help champion this approach and ensure the IDR framework is a central part of any legislation Congress passes to finally end surprise medical billing for good.
Rep. Kathy Kelker
(D-Billings)